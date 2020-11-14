Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Waters by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Waters by 64.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Waters by 56.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $265,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

In other Waters news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,199,051. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAT stock opened at $232.65 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.54.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.