Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $100.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL stock opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,333 shares of company stock worth $1,166,949. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,083,646,000 after purchasing an additional 187,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ball by 57.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,549 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Ball by 8,261.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,064 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ball by 47.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,670 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 15.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after acquiring an additional 475,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.