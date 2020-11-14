Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,808 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.86% of AmerisourceBergen worth $170,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.27%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

