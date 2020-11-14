Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Position Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,407 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $24,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 350.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

WAL stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

