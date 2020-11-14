Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Given a C$74.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$74.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of WPM opened at C$59.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$26.99 and a one year high of C$76.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$63.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$409.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$401.00 million. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total transaction of C$3,421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,562. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 22,150 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.17, for a total value of C$1,598,565.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,182,853.82. Insiders sold a total of 121,450 shares of company stock worth $8,302,313 in the last three months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

