Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$74.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WPM. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB set a C$74.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

WPM opened at C$59.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$26.99 and a 52-week high of C$76.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$409.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$401.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

In related news, Director George Leslie Brack sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.41, for a total transaction of C$163,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at C$787,970.18. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total transaction of C$3,421,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$384,562. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,450 shares of company stock worth $8,302,313.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

