William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 291,317 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,317 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $26,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 147,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 52,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $29,536.00. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

