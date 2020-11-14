William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,557,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.21% of U.S. Physical Therapy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $134.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $249,352.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $104,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

