William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 519,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.55% of StepStone Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $29.33 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

