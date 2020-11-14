William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Service Co. International worth $23,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 16.2% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 75,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Service Co. International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 493.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 37,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $52.99.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $1,317,896.00. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

