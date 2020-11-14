William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 273,590 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,590 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.16% of AxoGen worth $14,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in AxoGen by 7.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $939,226.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $203,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,321. Corporate insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.45 million, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AXGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

