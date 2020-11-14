William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $15,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $242,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $8,083,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 322.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,181.38 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,228.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,035.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $898.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,699 shares of company stock worth $5,202,320. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

