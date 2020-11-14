William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,588,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,078 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $21,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 877.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 356.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

