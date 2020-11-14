William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of EPAM Systems worth $27,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.87.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $333.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $356.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $1,001,160.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,513.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

