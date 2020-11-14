William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $25,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

