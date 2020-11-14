William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Align Technology worth $22,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 51.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $457.26 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $507.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.32.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.46.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $931,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.37, for a total transaction of $3,043,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,253,769.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $76,342,311. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

