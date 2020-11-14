William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Zendesk worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $126.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.12.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $432,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,393.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,976,183.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,147 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

