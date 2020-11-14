William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $13.70 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Deckers Outdoor worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,138.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.02, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,748.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,281 shares of company stock valued at $14,058,452. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DECK opened at $251.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.27 and its 200 day moving average is $204.53. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $285.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.78.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

