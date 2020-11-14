William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,006 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 168.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

