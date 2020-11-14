William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Albany International worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Albany International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 86,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 419,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

AIN opened at $63.97 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

