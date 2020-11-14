William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $14.94 Million Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,979 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.07% of MEDNAX worth $14,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,241,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 275,833 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MEDNAX by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 137,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 54,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 98,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:MD opened at $19.25 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

