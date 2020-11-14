William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $18.85 Million Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of WNS worth $18,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,436,000 after purchasing an additional 650,148 shares in the last quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd increased its stake in shares of WNS by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd now owns 2,136,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,468,000 after buying an additional 335,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WNS by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,359,000 after acquiring an additional 247,042 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 6.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,720,000 after acquiring an additional 93,520 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WNS by 4.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,209,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,501,000 after acquiring an additional 48,156 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

