William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $19.46 Million Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,142 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $19,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after buying an additional 158,605 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $98,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $389,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 740,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,086,462.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,140 shares of company stock worth $1,167,218. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRHC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $34.39 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $819.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.