William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $27.28 Million Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,293 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $27,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth $75,786,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 748,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,125 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the second quarter worth $8,164,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 427.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 209,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 47.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 151,865 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $1,810,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,552,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 21,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,422,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,700,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,230 shares of company stock valued at $9,022,410. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Shares of SITM opened at $93.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -149.19. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

