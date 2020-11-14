William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.09% of CryoLife worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CryoLife by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,450,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,969,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CryoLife by 9.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,034,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,996,000 after buying an additional 177,911 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 60.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after buying an additional 633,205 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CryoLife by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other CryoLife news, VP John E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.65 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,009.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CryoLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

CRY stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.64 million, a PE ratio of -52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 862.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

