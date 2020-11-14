William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Littelfuse worth $20,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 19,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $3,627,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,295 shares of company stock valued at $15,489,276 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.86 and its 200 day moving average is $175.48. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $226.74.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

