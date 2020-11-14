William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,257 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $20,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,759,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $7,650,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 133.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 23.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPRO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.82.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

