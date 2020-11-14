William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.41% of Agilysys worth $19,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 61.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Agilysys by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 441.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at $243,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGYS opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $782.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

