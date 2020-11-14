William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,038 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $22,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Daniels sold 20,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $1,429,061.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,645.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 14,671 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $907,107.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,913.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,011 shares of company stock worth $16,826,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TWST shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $107.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

