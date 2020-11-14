William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,409 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,743,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,449,000 after acquiring an additional 173,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $472,871.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,601 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SSD opened at $92.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average is $88.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

