William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,805 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.31% of Forrester Research worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter worth about $413,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,360.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 11,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $456,975.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,883 shares of company stock valued at $741,189 over the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forrester Research stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $789.28 million, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 2.75%. Equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FORR. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Forrester Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.