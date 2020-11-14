William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 23,215 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 680,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,215 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $24,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,190 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 50.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 32,987 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,785.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $176,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 532,594 shares of company stock worth $17,104,781. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

