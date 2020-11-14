William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 28,727 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,727 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Curtiss-Wright worth $14,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CW. ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

NYSE CW opened at $107.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.56.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

