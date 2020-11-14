William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,658,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Rockwell Automation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock worth $11,311,728 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.28.

ROK stock opened at $239.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.71 and a 200-day moving average of $220.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

