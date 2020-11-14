William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 965,763 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 965,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,637,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Amicus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,359,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,680,000 after purchasing an additional 274,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,276,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 79,834 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,068,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,583,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $344,221.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,653.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $297,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,113,816.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $70,365 and have sold 396,620 shares worth $6,057,209. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FOLD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

