William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 69,831 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 6.94% of Ducommun worth $26,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 42.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 626,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $625,380.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCO opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $483.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $57.84.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

