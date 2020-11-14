William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 16,210 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,210 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $24,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,013,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,898 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 448,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $345.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $349.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.93 and a 200-day moving average of $234.96.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $342.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.31.

In other SVB Financial Group news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.71, for a total transaction of $881,681.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,902 shares of company stock worth $18,775,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

