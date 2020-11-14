William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 32,080 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,080 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Allegion worth $25,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Allegion by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,414,000 after acquiring an additional 461,899 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Allegion by 235.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,266,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,094,000 after purchasing an additional 889,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,701,000 after buying an additional 166,115 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 857,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,806,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,669,000 after buying an additional 100,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

