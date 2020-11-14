William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 38,677 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,677 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.59% of John Bean Technologies worth $17,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE JBT opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $119.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $341,326.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

