William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 85,175 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,205,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 85,175 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $25,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Codexis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 77.3% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 198,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 86,368 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,131 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Codexis by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,986.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $15.62 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $925.99 million, a PE ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

