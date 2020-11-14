William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,071,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222,507 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Laureate Education worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAUR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Laureate Education by 25.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Laureate Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 78.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

