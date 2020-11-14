World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.
Shares of WRLD stock opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $115.67.
In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $85,771.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,215.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $76,210.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,417 shares of company stock worth $896,608 over the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
