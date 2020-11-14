World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $115.67.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $85,771.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,215.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $76,210.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,417 shares of company stock worth $896,608 over the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

