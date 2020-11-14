Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Trading Up 9.5%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) shares were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 8,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,158,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,248,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 41,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

