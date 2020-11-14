Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yandex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yandex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.43.
Shares of YNDX opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $70.11.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
