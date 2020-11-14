Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yandex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yandex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Shares of YNDX opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $70.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,414,000 after buying an additional 4,009,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yandex by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,244,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,435 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,177,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Yandex by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,557,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,508 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

