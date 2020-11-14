Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Post $0.68 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.70. Veeva Systems reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.28.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $264.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 128.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,344. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.