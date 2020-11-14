Zacks: Analysts Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $84,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,363.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,202 shares of company stock valued at $26,864,296 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778,517 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,241,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after buying an additional 2,004,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,466,000 after buying an additional 1,012,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,766,000 after acquiring an additional 655,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GO opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.