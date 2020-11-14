Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Post Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.64. Amgen posted earnings per share of $3.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $16.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.97 to $18.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.77.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $237.36 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.47 and its 200-day moving average is $239.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,576,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

