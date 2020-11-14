Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.09. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $77.67.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Berkeley Group (BKGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.