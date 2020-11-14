Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corning (NYSE:GLW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corning reported healthy third-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company holds a leadership position in each of the markets addressed by its five Market-Access Platforms. Corning is benefiting from improving demand and commercialization of its innovations. The company operates on a strong financial foundation that positions it for long-term growth. In the Specialty Materials segment, the performance is driven by demand for premium glasses and strength in its products for the IT and wearable markets. However, macroeconomic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic persist. The Optical Communications segment is under pressure due to a decline in the passive optical market. For the TV market, the concentration of market share among a few large players is a concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cross Research raised Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. Corning has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Corning by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Corning by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 647,959 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

