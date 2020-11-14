Zacks Investment Research Lowers FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FFG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. FBL Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FBL Financial Group news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $51,910.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 73.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 37.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 69.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

